NAPOLEON — Downtown here now has a revitalization district that will allow more liquor license options.
City council approved a related emergency ordinance during its meeting Monday night, one of five legislative matters handled. Council also put the July 4 fireworks on hold.
The aforementioned ordinance expands the city’s potential liquor licenses by five, according to City Manager Joel Mazur, although not all are the same.
Napoleon businessman Brian Topp, who would like a liquor license for the former Brick N Brew restaurant in downtown Napoleon, told council Monday he needs one of the licenses.
“I’ve got a big investment into this,” he told council before the ordinance was approved. “I’m trying to get it open sometime this summer. There’s just no way that can happen if we don’t have a license.”
The ordinance’s emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Jason Maassel praised Police Chief David Mack and his department for their work, in light of the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., at the hands of that city’s police.
“Chief, my hat’s off to you and everybody that wears your uniform,” said Maasel. “... It’s very, very tough, and I feel for all you guys out there. ... We just have to do better as a society listening to each side so that it never comes to violence. ... They (demonstrators) have the right to assemble and the right to demonstrate. ... but it ends when the violence starts. There has to be a better way.”
Councilman Ross Durham offered similar thoughts.
“The seemingly unjust actions against Mr. Floyd were nothing short of horrific,” he said. “I think we can all agree on that. We must rid the world of racism and bigotry, and we must do so together. As for our police force here in Napoleon, thank you for all that you do and for being a model and example to other communities, and for keeping us all safe the right way. ...”
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution keeping Napoleon in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium to submit an application for related funds.
• passed the second reading of an emergency resolution adopting the city’s 2021 tax budget. This is based on the county auditor’s estimate of certain city property tax revenues. The figures are $437,220 for inside millage, and $286,454 for outside millage.
• approved first reading of an ordinance allowing a water and sewer rules revision.
that provides the option of allowing combined sewer taps.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for a public assistance grant program through FEMA.
• tabled the holding of a pending public forum on police and fire department staffing levels. The forum was supposed to have been held in April, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus situation.
• passed a motion authorizing replacement of a water line replacement on Glenwood Drive as well as related repaving and curb repairs. The budgeted amount was approximately $465,000.
• approved a motion accepting a change order with Merrell Bros, Inc., for the digester cleaning project at the city’s wastewater plant, adding $79,453.10. The original cost was $713,000.
• passed a motion accepting the city’s tax review incentive council recommendation to amend a community reinvestment area agreement for the Stop and Go service station on Wood Drive. The construction project there is behind its timeline.
• learned from Mazur that city water production has increased this year. He also noted that electricity shut-offs will resume on Wednesday (for delinquent accounts) with late fees be applied again next month.
