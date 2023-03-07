NAPOLEON — City council awarded contracts during its meeting Monday night for two big projects — street resurfacing and an interceptor sewer upgrade on Meekison Street.
Earlier, council swore in the city’s new fire chief and received a presentation on the Napoleon Public Library’s proposed tax levy in May (see related story this page).
Helms & Sons Excavating, Inc., Findlay will receive the city’s resurfacing contract on a base bid of $240,018 with alternates of $39,328 and $72,125.
The engineer’s estimate for the base bid was $250,000.
The only other bidder was Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, with a base bid of $281,947.50 and alternates of $40,535 and $95,406.
The base bid will cover resurfacing on Wayne Park Drive, between West Riverview Avenue and County Road M2; Scott Street, between West Riverview Avnue and West Clinton Street; Union Street, between Oakwood Avenue and the dead end; and Derome Drive, from Northcrest Drive.
The alternates concern the resurfacing of Maumee Lane, between East Maumee Avenue and the dead end, and resurfacing/reconstruction of the canal basin.
Council also approved a motion awarding a contract to Bryan Excavating, Bryan, for the city’s southside interceptor improvement project on Meekison Street. The cost is $658,440.50, well below the engineer’s estimate of $725,000.
Bryan Excavating was the low bidder with the only other quote from Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, at $850,196.50.
An aging brick sanitary sewer will be abandoned and replaced with a new 24-inch line on Meekison Street, between Third Street and Appian Avenue.
In another matter, council approved by a 6-1 count the second reading of an ordinance allowing creation of a new parks and recreation facility manager who would serve under the parks and recreation director’s authority.
The ordinance will return to council on March 20 for a third and final reading.
As he did in the past, Councilman Ross Durham cast the only no vote. He wanted the position addressed in the 2023 budgetary process last year, not after the fact.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Tony Cotter, the position will oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door among other tasks. And it will include a “succession plan” for Cotter as he can soon retire if he chooses.
The recommended pay range is $20-$25 per hour with the position handled through the parks and recreation fund.
According to the ordinance, the position would become effective April 1 (if the legislation passes after a third reading).
Moving to another topic, council reviewed the recent trip by several city officials to Washington, D.C. to attend the American Public Power Association Rally.
Mayor Jason Maassel attended along with Finance Director Kevin Garringer, and council members Lori Siclair, Joe Bialorucki and Durham.
They met with U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta and Wes King, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s legislative aid while a meeting attempt with U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance’s office was unsuccessful.
They discussed such things as water, sewer grants and street repair funds.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the second reading of an emergency ordinance amending the city’s compensation schedule to increase pay for the city’s IT specialist and IT administrator. The hourly pay range for the specialist will be $22.17-$29.50 while the maximum for the administrator will be $3,350 per pay period (every two weeks). The legislation will return for a third and final reading at council’s March 20 meeting.
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing the fire department to expend $88,852 for the purchase and replacement of three defibrillators. The resolution will be given a third and final reading at council’s March 20 meeting.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing a commitment letter concerning American Municipal Power, Inc.’s grant application for the Smart Grid.
The legislation will return to council for a second reading on March 20.
• approved a motion allowing a contract with Richland Roofing, Defiance, for the city wastewater plant’s roof replacement. The cost is $54,371.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation accepting rates for the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, Freedom Township, Napoleon Township, Harrison Township and the Village of Florida.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation, but took no action.
