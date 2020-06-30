NAPOLEON — City council here took the required legislative action Monday night to receive federal coronavirus funds.
Council approved an emergency ordinance during a special meeting on the first night it was introduced that sets up a coronavirus relief fund. Such a fund is required by all local governments to receive grant dollars being made available to them through the federal CARES Act.
The money is being channeled through the state government, and can be used to offset direct coronavirus-related expenses only.
Asked during an interview Monday what Napoleon’s costs total, Mayor Jason Maassel indicated that the figure is still being determined. One reason is the municipality isn’t sure what will be covered.
For example, Napoleon maintained a satellite EMS facility at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s youth center at Glenwood and Woodlawn avenues with an ambulance and two part-time first responders who were actually working full-time, according to Maassel. This second station operated from mid-March until June 1, he said, to ensure that the city’s fire and rescue forces would have adequate personnel if a coronavirus outbreak got into the main station on West Riverview Avenue.
That did not happen, but the city incurred expenses for the second station, which was used to respond to emergencies depending upon where they were located. He isn’t sure how much this cost.
“If we can include the number, it is going to be a lot higher (coronavirus-related expenses),” he said late Monday afternoon. “We’re trying to find out if we can include those.”
The city’s other coronavirus-related expenses included such things as unbudgeted personal protective equipment. However, he said expenditures that already were budgeted for 2020 can’t be covered by the CARES money.
Because Monday’s meeting was a special session for the above purpose, the legislation was the only item on the agenda.
