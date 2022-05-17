NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council handled a pair of legislative items at opposite ends — one concerning demolition of the town’s former school, the other for a new industrial building.
And council decided to award a paving contract to a local company, rather than the low bidder due to concerns by the city’s engineer (see related story).
Council approved an emergency resolution concerning application for a state grant through the Ohio Department of Development to demolish the school, which has been vacant for a number of years.
It had been acquired by the Cultural Center of Henry County, but this group has been unable to raise enough funds to renovate the building. Therefore, the city is attempting to secure state brownfield remediation dollars to take it down.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period as the application deadline is May 31.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council that legislative approval was not needed to send the application to the state, so this has been done. However, he indicated that the legislation — which can be uploaded online — might strengthen the city’s application.
“I don’t want to leave anything to chance,” he said.
The city is proposing a $75,000 match for the grant, but more may be needed.
Mazur told council two weeks ago that other projects are being sought within Henry County for the state money, which would exceed the amount available from the state ($1 million) for each Ohio county not requiring a 25% grant.
The other projects in Henry County include an application for $541,470 by the county’s land bank to remove the old Florida school building as well as demolition work on a former bulk fuel facility in Hamler.
The city would need to provide 25% of the amount exceeding $1 million — thus requiring $40,000-$50,000 more — but Mazur indicated two weeks ago that in-kind matches would be allowed. In this case, he said a city sewer line upgrade needed on the property could help meet the match.
Also Monday, approved the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing the transfer of 10.1 acres of city-owned land on Independence Drive to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County. The property is located next to Defiance Stamping in the city’s industrial park.
This will then be turned over to the Defiance-based Keller Logistics firm for construction of an industrial speculation building. Such a building provides a shell to attract an industry to Defiance.
The ordinance will return for a second reading at council’s next meeting on June 6.
The only other legislative item on council’s agenda was an emergency ordinance opting out of Amended Ohio House Bill 172, which would allow “any person authorize to possess consumer-grade fireworks to discharge, ignite or explode fireworks on their property, if permitted, on another person’s property on certain designated days of the year.”
Council approved the first reading of the ordinance Monday, setting it up for a return at the June 6 meeting for a second reading.
The ordinance would reaffirm the city’s “ban on possession, sale and discharging, igniting or exploding fireworks” within the Napoleon corporation limits.
Law Director Bill Harmon said effective July 1 the legislation provides for days when fireworks can be discharged within municipalities which do not opt out.
He said the city’s police and fire chiefs agree that the change would be a “bad idea within municipalities.”
In other business Monday:
• passed a motion approving the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for May.
• approved a motion allowing a subdivision replat at 918 Park St. requested by Steven Duryea.
• passed a motion authorizing a conditional use permit for a restaurant (Top Dog) proposed by Angela Gaucin at 2525 Oakwood Ave. According to the meeting documents, the restaurant will feature “a variety of hot dogs and various other food items.”
• approved a motion requesting the city law director to draw up legislation concerning placement of 11.49 acres by American Road Holdings, LLC, into an agricultural district.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation amending a city resolution concerning annual re-occurring costs.
• passed a motion allowing a liquor permit for Lagrange, LLC, dba Agave Grill, 250 Lagrange St. This had been a Clubhouse Pizza location, but will reopen under a different use.
