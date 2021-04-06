NAPOLEON — With some difficulty filling engineering positions, Napoleon City Council approved legislation during its regular meeting Monday night allowing a contract with an outside firm to help fill at least one slot.
Council also took action on nine other legislative items and received an update on the city’s investment portfolio (see below).
An emergency resolution approved Monday allows a contract with Aerotek Inc. to assist the city’s engineering department in the hiring process, and becomes law immediately.
“It’s been a struggle attracting new engineers to the engineer department,” Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur told council, noting that this is a problem everywhere, not just in Napoleon.
City Engineer Chad Lulfs said a newly commissioned engineer will graduate in May to take the position. And Mazur added that “we don’t want to lose this person to another employer,” thus the legislation’s emergency clause.
The proposed contract is for one year, according to Lulfs, but he said the city can terminate it in within 30 days “if it’s not the right person.”
In other business Monday, council:
• received a presentation from Eileen Stanic, senior public funds advisor for Meeder Investment Management, Dublin. She provided an overview of the investment outlook, noting that short-term rates remain low while longer-term interest rates have risen. She said the weighted average yield for the city’s investment portfolio is just above 1%.
• discussed the possibility of holding a grand opening for the new Napoleon Aquatic Center pool on Saturday, May 29. Mazur encouraged council members to consider the idea of a free pool day.
• approved the second reading of a resolution allowing application for financial assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the American Road and Oakwood Avenue improvement project. The resolution will return for a third and final reading at council’s April 19 meeting.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance renewing the placement of farmland on County Road P in an agricultural district as requested by Linda Otermat.
• approved an emergency resolution awarding a contract to Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to implement a geographic information system (GIS). The cost will exceed $25,000, according to the resolution, while the 2021 city budget sets aside $50,000 for “full implementation” of the system. Stantec has been updating the GIS system during the past several years, according to city officials.
• passed an emergency resolution amending the city’s annual reoccurring costs legislation.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing the purchase of sodium chloride with ODOT’s cooperation for winter street treatment.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing a contract with the Village of Florida for water distribution services effective April 1. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s April 19 meeting.
• approved an emergency ordinance supplementing the 2021 city budget to add another $6,331,250.05 in appropriations. Two bookkeeping measures make up most of the appropriation — $6,127,970.57 for the refunding of water and sewer project bonds that allowed the city to achieve lower interest rates on borrowed money.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing an appropriation transfer of $12,953 within the 2021 city budget.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing the transfer of certain fund balances this year.
• approved the recommendation of the city’s housing council and the tax incentive review council on the continuation or termination of community reinvestment areas.
• passed a motion approving specifications for the Lynne Avenue improvement project. This will include replacing a water line that is in poor condition, curb work and resurfacing. Lulfs told council the goal is to complete the project by Aug. 14, thus avoiding the new school year.
• approved specifications for this year’s sewer cleaning, part of a 10-year program required by Ohio EPA. Some $80,000 has been set aside in the city’s 2021 budget for this work.
• discussed the possibility of repairing Meekison Street, between Appian Avenue and Perry St. Lulfs said he would be in favor of repairing the street next year, but if not, the pavement is still drivable, although officials noted its poor condition.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
