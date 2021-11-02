NAPOLEON — New stop signs at a busy intersection here should be going up in the not-too-distant future.
That’s because during its Monday meeting Napoleon City Council approved legislation signing off on a proposal to turn the T-intersection at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue into a three-way stop.
A related ordinance was one of five handled by council Monday.
The stop sign change has required cooperation among the city, county government and Napoleon High School officials, as the intersection is near the school.
“All three are working together to try to make the intersection safer,” Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Monday evening.
The city and county each will purchase a flashing sign — at about $2,500 apiece — to be installed at the intersection near the city limits.
As things stand, traffic on Westmoreland Avenue — which ends at Bales Road — must stop. Traffic on Bales Road is not required to stop.
Officials hope the change will alleviate traffic backups at certain times at the intersection.
Moving to another matter, council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending chapter 913 of the city’s ordinances concerning reimbursement for construction and repair of sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
The legislation increases the amount the city will pay for curb repairs from $20 to $40 per linear foot and from $1.50 to $3 for sidewalks. Property owners would cover the balance of the cost to make repairs.
While the city has budgeted $25,000 each year for this program, Maassel said not even $10,000 is spent, so he is hoping for more participation with the above change. He said three or four property owners have signaled interest in projects, according to the city engineering department.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 on the proposed Ritter Park area path project. A large state grant will allow construction of the path down Jahns Road, connecting Ritter Park and the downtown. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
• approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing a three-year contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control for collection of recyclable material with no price increase. The resolution will receive a second reading on Nov. 15.
• passed the first reading of a resolution continuing the temporary elimination of certain residential building permit fees for one year. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
• approved a motion directing the law director to consider legislation concerning the Cultural Center of Henry County’s request for more time to repurpose the former John L. Johnson Auditorium and adjoining Napoleon school building. The decision to extend the deadline rests with Napoleon Area Schools. The cultural organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit, otherwise the portion of the building without a permit will be demolished.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
