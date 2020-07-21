NAPOLEON — A contract for new pool construction has been awarded by Napoleon City Council.
During its second meeting of the month Monday night, council approved an emergency resolution authorizing a contract with Astro Pool Co., Mansfield. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law immediately. The cost is $1,612,930.50.
Council’s action follows the city’s recent bid opening on the project, which includes construction of a new bathhouse, filter building and clubhouse for the adjacent municipal golf course. Those bids were rejected because they were 10% above the engineer’s estimate.
Contractors had the option of bidding the pool portion of the project, and submitting a combined bid which would include the aforementioned buildings.
The project’s pool portion was close to what was expected for that part of the work, according to city officials. But the building portion of the project will be rebid.
The city had hoped to have the pool finished by fall to test it out before the official opening in 2021, the start timeline — by June 1, 2021 — should stay the same, according to city officials.
Despite the change in plans, pool features will remain the same as planned, but the bathhouse and clubhouse will be smaller to keep costs in line. The bid process for this portion of the project is expected to be considered by council at its Aug. 3 meeting, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
City voters had approved a 1.9-mill property tax levy to provide funds for the project. Expenditures are capped at $3.5 million.
In another matter Monday, council approved an emergency ordinance amending the 2020 budget. The total is $266,544.98.
Most of that reflects reimbursement of coronavirus expenses with federal CARES Act funds and a grant to Napoleon Municipal Court. The former accounts for $203,673.98; the latter is $55,371 of the total.
As for the CARES money, Mazur told council that “it seems very restricted how funds can be used. ... We’re trying to find out ways to benefit the city of Napoleon the most.”
He told council the city was denied the possibility of applying the money toward municipal electric rates.
Speaking of coronavirus-related matters, Law Director Billy Harmon that he has “begun drafting a mandatory mask ordinance if the city is interested in it.”
Council did not discuss the possibility Monday night.
Mayor Jason Maassel noted that officials are urging residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances in June. These reflect changes in state law as well as additions to municipal ordinances. The measure will come back to council for a second reading on Aug. 3.
• approved a motion allocating $100,000 from the city’s electric reserve fund to help reduce municipal electric rates. According to Mazur, the reserve fund totals about $7.5 million.
• discussed the possibility of increasing the fee for the city to take old tires from residents during unlimited pickup days. The matter had been discussed in a recent health care cost committee meeting. Council decided not to take any action as Mazur noted that the sanitation fund is healthy.
• approved a motion awarding a contract for phase IV of the Park Street reconstruction project. The cost is $499,000, while the engineer’s estimate was $475,000.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draft legislation concerning the 2020 and 2021 wellness program for city employees. The city’s renewal with BORMA expires in 2021.
• approved a motion asking the law director to compose legislation concerning a four-way stop sign at Sheffield Avenue and Park Street, and parking on another street.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation to certify and file annual special assessments to be placed on the 2020 tax duplicate by the county auditor.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft annual legislation accepting amounts and rates of the budget commission and certifying them to the county auditor.
• passed a motion requesting that the law director draw up legislation allowing application for fiscal year 2021 Issue II grant funds from the state.
• heard Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle thank the public for “being patient” during the July 15 income tax filing deadline as only the city’s drive-through window was open.
• learned from Engineer Chad Lulfs that some property owners on Park Street will be receiving letters informing them that they must install sidewalks. This concerns areas where no sidewalks were located before the project. They will have one year from the date of the letter, he said. Park Street property owners between Sheffield and Riverview avenues will not have to install them because sidewalks existed before the project.
