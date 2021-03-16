NAPOLEON — A contract for this town’s large wastewater plant improvement project has been approved by Napoleon City Council.
The contract with Kirk Brothers Co., Findlay, calls for a plant upgrade that may take as long as two years to complete. Council and administration officials also continued to rave about the Napoleon High School’s girls basketball team’s state championship this past weekend (see related story on page A1).
Kirk Brothers was the low bidder on the city’s major wastewater plant upgrade with a price of $11,317,000. This was a bit below the engineer’s estimate ($11,450,000).
City Manager Joel Mazur said officials were “delighted to see the numbers come back in under the engineer’s estimate ... .”
Mosser Construction Company, Fremont, offered the only other bid at $11,418,625, including alternates.
“We’re all at the plant very excited about the project getting started,” said Jeremy Okuley of the city’s wastewater plant. “Most of you probably know that some of the stuff’s a little overdue, even for replacement, so it’s going to be a good thing for the plant and a good thing for the city.”
Located on the north bank of the Maumee River — at the very end of East Washington Street, not far from the center of town — the plant is aging and in need of upgrades, according to city officials. Much of the plant dates back to the late 1950s, one city official previously told The Crescent-News.
The project includes construction of a new headworks facility and a 45-foot diameter sedimentation tank as well as the replacement of many other components.
In other business, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the annexation of 3.038 acres of land owned by William R. Meyers near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits.
• passed a resolution approving 2021 fire and EMS contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and the Village of Florida. The resolution was approved after a first reading with an emergency provision and suspension of procedural rules because the present contract expires on April 1.
• approved an ordinance supplementing the 2021 budget with an additional $232,519.69 in expenditures. This reflects additional work on the city’s aquatic center project on Glenwood Avenue, primarily for parking lot resurfacing. Council previously signed off on the improvements when a bond for the project was refinanced at a lower interest rate, allowing cost savings and additional work to be done. The ordinance was approved after a first reading with an emergency provision and suspension of procedural rules.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution approving a bank loan for the Oakwood and American Road TIF (tax increment financing) District. This will help fund road improvements there. Approximately $350,000 of the project was covered with grant money, according to Mazur.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance renewing the placement of farmland on County Road P in an agricultural district as requested by Linda Otermat. A third reading will be held at council’s April 5 meeting.
• approved a motion authorizing application for a Walmart grant to help fund a temperature monitoring system upgrade in the city’s fire training facility.
• passed separate motions directing the law director to draw up four legislative items that would: approve a contract with Aerotek, Inc. for engineering supplemental staffing, approve a contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for the city’s geographic information system, make quarterly budget adjustments and approve an amendment to the reoccurring costs resolution.
• tabled action on design plans for the American Road and Oakwood Avenue improvement project.
• approved a special use permit/condition use permit for Honey Blossom Orchard, 2950 Enterprise Ave. The business on the city’s northside plans to convert a large barn into a seminar and lecture hall that can seat up to 250 people. Honey Blossom already has hosted events among beekeepers that attracted 75-100 people, the company’s owner, Brad Hibbard, told council Tuesday. The special permit was approved by the city’s planning commission on March 9.
• passed a motion directing legislation to be drafted for a proposed water service contract with the Village of Florida. Mazur noted that the contract proposes that Napoleon and Florida consider an operations and maintenance agreement as smaller communities are having a more difficult time maintaining their systems due to expense.
• heard Councilman Jeff Comadoll request a “children at play” sign in the neighborhood of Sheffield Avenue and Strong Street.
• approved the purchase of a small dump truck through the state purchasing program.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel and economic development.
• approved the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.