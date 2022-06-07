NAPOLEON — City council here has agreed to accept a bid for a new multi-use path that had been delayed during its Monday meeting and also discussed briefly the situation with the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC).
An emergency resolution approved by council approving a contract for the multi-use path project was one of five legislative items handled.
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, was awarded a contract to build the path from Jahns Road to Ritter Park on a base bid of $971,017. An alternate bid of $979,613.90 provides for concrete rather than asphalt on a section from the south side of West Riverview Avenue to Front Street.
The engineer’s estimate was $921,685.50, according to City Engineer Engineer Chad Lulfs. Vernon Nagel was the only bidder, he said.
The city received an $800,000 state grant for the project, and must come up with the difference between that and the final cost.
The resolution’s emergency clause allows it to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Also Monday, City Manager Joel Mazur updated council on the situation with the the CCHC which is showing hesitancy to follow through with an agreement concerning the old school on Main Street.
The city had submitted an application to the state for “brownfield” funds to tear the school own after the CCHC’s fundraising plans for renovating the building and using it for a cultural center failed to come to fruition.
CCHC had an agreement with the school district that if it did not obtain an occupancy permit for the building before June 14 that it would be torn down. But the organization has informed the city that it wants until the June 14 date to see if it can still come up with funds for the project.
Mazur told council Monday that claims by the CCHC that grant funds could be found for the renovation are not credible.
The city already has submitted its application to the state for brownfield money, though it could withdraw the request. However, city officials would prefer to proceed with the demolition plan.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing the transfer of 10.1 acres of city-owned land on Independence Drive to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County. The property is located next to Defiance Stamping in the city’s industrial park. The legislation will return for a third reading at council’s June 20 meeting.
• passed the second reading of an an emergency ordinance opting out of Amended Ohio House Bill 172, which would allow “any person authorize to possess consumer-grade fireworks to discharge, ignite or explode fireworks on their property, if permitted, on another person’s property on certain designated days of the year.” The legislation will return for a third reading at council’s June 20 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance allowing a new agricultural district on Henry County Road R as requested by American Road Holdings, LLC. The legislation will receive a second reading at council’s June 20 meeting.
• passed an emergency resolution concerning the city’s early reocurring costs.
• approved a motion accepting donated meeting room chairs to the Napoleon Fire Department from NapNaz Church.
• passed a motion allowing application for an American Rescue Plan Act funds first responder wellness, recruitment retention and resiliency grant.
• passed separate motions permitting the police department to seek a Walmart safety grant, Violence Against Women Act grant and PEP insurance grant.
• approved separate motions directing the law director to draft legislation concerning updates to city personnel rules on residency requirements, the Community Housing Impact and Preservation program administered by Maumee Valley Planning Organization and establishing a temporary assistant operations superintendent.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
• approved a motion appointing Brittany Schwab to the city’s parks and recreation board, replacing Matt Hardy who resigned.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel thank veterans groups for helping organize Napoleon’s Memorial Day observation.
• learned that the Napoleon Aquatic Center will open today following a slight delay. A burst pipe in the bathhouse was the culprit. Officials complimented city officials involved in resolving the problem as well as Cusom Ag for its assistance.
