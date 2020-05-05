NAPOLEON — City council approved construction plans for a new aquatic center during its meeting Monday night.
Council’s first session of the month also featured action on several legislative items and discussion about whether this year’s fireworks display will be held (see related story on page A2)
The aforementioned plans are in preparation for construction of a new pool and municipal golf course clubhouse on Glenwood Avenue.
The $3.5 million project was made possible by Napoleon voters, who approved a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy for pool construction in May 2019.
A Fort Jennings contractor (Fenson Contracting LLC) removed the old concrete pool — built in 1978 — earlier this year in preparation for the new facility that should be completed in time for a pool season in 2021.
In addition to splash and spray amenities, the pool also will be outfitted for competition use and include bathhouse and clubhouse facilities.
The project cost is capped at $3.5 million, with funds above that reserved for debt service.
The engineer’s estimate is $2.85 million, according to City Manager Joel Mazur, and city officials are hope a possible lack of construction projects elsewhere will work in Napoleon’s favor when bids go out.
Mazur credited Tony Kotter, the city’s parks and recreation director, and Chad Lulfs, the city’s engineer, for their work. He noted that the plans are detailed right down to the type of toilet paper dispensers and tile in the bathrooms.
“A lot of thought went into this,” said Mazur.
He added that the bid specifications include “a lot of alternates ... and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to feather in as many of the alternates as we can into the total project. Tony and Chad put a lot of time and effort into this.”
Kotter said “it was really a team effort, really starting from the pool commission putting in a lot of thought, a lot of ideas, a lot of help to both myself and Chad, and then us working with Peterman and Associates (project engineer) to assemble all these different specifications and how this would all fit together. So, we’re pleased that we’re finally at the point now where we can ask for the approval from council to bid this.”
Kotter said ground should be broken in July, with a lot of activity by the end of summer and fall.
“I would say by the end of the summer into the early part of fall, you’ll start to see a lot of activity,” he said. “You’ll start seeing parts of buildings go up. You may not see a lot with regard to the swimming pool because most of that will be underground. Some of the features probably will come in later toward the end of the summer into fall. It will just be a gradual process, but slowly over time it will start looking like something.”
In a related matter Monday, council approved the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing participation in the NPPGov cooperative purchasing program to supply certain amenities such as slides for the pool project.
Kotter explained that the city will receive a 5% discount by ordering the equipment through the purchasing program.
