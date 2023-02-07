NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council moved along requests for three new municipal positions during its meeting Monday night, including an additional administrative post in the parks and recreation department.
Council also welcomed a new assistant police chief and two patrol officers during its regular session (see below), and approved six grant applications for police-related matters.
Unanimous support was shown for a motion instructing the city law director to draw up legislation creating a parks and recreation facility manager. This position would serve under the city’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter.
He told council that a specific responsibility for the position would be to oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door.
“... with the addition of the aquatic center, ... how busy the golf course has been getting, we really do need to have an extra set of eyes on that operation,” Cotter said.
Mayor Jason Maassel asked if the city would have enough work to justify a year-round, full-time position.
“There’s plenty of recreation programming we have year-round,” said Cotter. “There certainly is enough tasks I would assign.”
Hours will be flexible, he indicated.
Cotter added that the city’s parks and recreation fund is in a “good position” to be able to sustain the additional post.
Legislation concerning the new position will be considered at council’s next meeting on Feb. 20. So will legislation adding two apprentice jobs in the city’s electric department.
According to City Manager Andy Small, the apprenticeships will be for approximately two years, paying a salary of $43,659 each. Those holding the jobs may be able to become certified linemen by the end of that period, he indicated.
Meanwhile, a vacant position in the electric department (substation specialist) that last paid $78,249 will not be filled. Small called this “almost a wash” financially for the city.
Earlier, Maassel swore in Edward Legg as the police department’s new assistant police chief to Chief David Mack, elevating him from lieutenant.
Council had agreed to a change last year allowing this position to be filled as the city decided to restructure the police department’s supervisor positions.
This fills a position that had been vacant for some time. However, the department will not see an in increase in net positions, according to city officials.
Maassel also swore in Justin Jackson and Josh Buchenberg as new city police officers.
The mayor told the new patrol officers that “you’re joining a good organization. They care for you.”
They will fill vacant positions.
Later, council approved six motions allowing application for a number of grants to benefit the police department and a seventh accepting a grant.
The grants concern such things as bulletproof vests and body armor. The acceptance of a $510 drug use prevention grant for the department also was approved.
Among council’s legislative agenda was the approval of two ordinances allowing salary adjustments for the city’s finance (Kevin Garringer) and law (Billy Harmon) directors.
According to the ordinances, Harmon will be paid $4,346.77 every two weeks while Garringer will earn $3,702.12 in the same timeframe. This works out to $113,016 and $96,255, respectively, for the year.
These figures represent 3.5% raises for 2023.
Speaking of pay increases, council passed a motion adjusting the hourly rate for an IT specialist and IT supervisor.
Small told council that some interest from other employers had been shown recently in the city’s IT personnel.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the second reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to work within the city limits on the Ohio 108 (Scott Street) roundabout project this year. The legislation will return for a third and final reading at council’s Feb. 20 meeting.
• approved the second reading of a resolution approving a schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. for a community energy savings thermostat program. The ordinance will move on to a third and final reading on Feb. 20.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation allowing the fire department to purchase three new cardiac monitors.
• approved plans for this year’s street improvements and resurfacing. This will include Wayne Park Drive, Scott Street, Union Street and Derome Drive, according to Small.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.
• approved the reappointment of Councilmen Ross Durham and Joe Bialorucki to the Henry County CIC board.
• learned that three candidates will be interviewed this week for the vacant fire chief’s position.
• approved Small’s appointment to Henry County’s land bank board as requested by the county commissioners office.
• heard Garringer explain how the city’s power cost spiked in December during a cold winter storm. However, he said this extra cost may be averaged out over a three-month period.
