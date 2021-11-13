• Henry County
Agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.: second readings of resolutions allowing a contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control and continuing the temporary reduction/elimination of certain residential building permit fees; and first reading of a resolution authorizing an economic development and real estate purchase agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County, the Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education and Carol Morley Beck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.