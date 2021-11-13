• Henry County

Agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.: second readings of resolutions allowing a contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control and continuing the temporary reduction/elimination of certain residential building permit fees; and first reading of a resolution authorizing an economic development and real estate purchase agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County, the Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education and Carol Morley Beck.

