• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items, Monday, 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. — first readings of: an ordinance amending "parking time limits" on certain city streets, a resolution authorizing the city manager to apply for a firefighters assistance grant and a resolution authorizing participation in the ODOT purchasing program; second reading of a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a housing revolving loan fund administrative agreement while separate ordinances allowing pay increases for the law director and the city manager are scheduled for third readings.

