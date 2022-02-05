• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items, Monday, 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. — first readings of: an ordinance amending "parking time limits" on certain city streets, a resolution authorizing the city manager to apply for a firefighters assistance grant and a resolution authorizing participation in the ODOT purchasing program; second reading of a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a housing revolving loan fund administrative agreement while separate ordinances allowing pay increases for the law director and the city manager are scheduled for third readings.
