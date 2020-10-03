Napoleon agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider 10 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances that would accept the dedication of a section of Clairmont Avenue, authorize a contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control, supplement the city budget, allow line item transfers, authorize the transfer of certain fund balances, allow the occasional issuance of revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements (two ordinances), and provide for the issuance and sale of water and sewer refunding revenue bonds (two ordinances).
Set for a second reading is a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer to represent the city as members of the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County's board of directors.
