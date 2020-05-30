• Henry County
Napoleon council:
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance amending certain sections of the city's water and sewer rules, an ordinance repealing ordinance 047-15 and creating a downtown revitalization district, and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a Department of Homeland Security grant agreement.
Scheduled for a second reading is a resolution adopting the 2021 tax budget while a resolution authorizing the city to remain in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium is set for a third reading.
