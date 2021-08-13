• Henry County

Napoleon council:

Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance authorizing an economic development agreement with Keller Logistics, a resolution allowing the purchase of 12.91 acres and a resolution permitting a contribution to the Henry County Agricultural Improvement Association.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance authorizing a contract or contracts for the sale of city-owned bulk electric system assets to American Municipal Transmission, LLC.

Scheduled for third readings are resolutions certifying and filing annual special assessments, authorizing the necessary annual tax levies as required and accepting state funds for infrastructure projects in 2022.

