• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave., to consider five legislative items.
Scheduled for second readings are an ordinance authorizing an economic development agreement with Keller Logistics, a resolution allowing the purchase of 12.91 acres, a resolution permitting a contribution to the Henry County Agricultural Improvement Association and an ordinance appointing Kevin Garringer as finance director.
Set for a third reading is an ordinance authorizing a contract or contracts for the sale of city-owned bulk electric system assets to American Municipal Transmission, LLC.
