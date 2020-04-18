• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending section 143.01 of the city's codified ordinances concerning "composition and control of the city fire/rescue department," and approving the solid waste management plan for the Henry County Solid Waste Management District.

Scheduled for a second reading is a resolution authorizing the city's participation in the NPPGov cooperative purchasing program while a resolution authorizing fire and EMS contracts with outlying districts is set for a third reading along with an ordinance regarding composition and compensation of certain position classifications.

