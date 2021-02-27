• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a first readings are an ordinance amending chapter 944 of the city code regarding motorized cart fees, an ordinance renewing a certain agricultural district in the city and a resolution authorizing application for a Safe Routes to School grant.

An ordinance accepting the annexation of 3.038 acres is set for a second reading while an ordinance amending ordinance 067-20 regarding the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff's pay is scheduled for a third reading.

