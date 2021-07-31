• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance authorizing a contract or contracts for the sale of city-owned bulk electric system assets to American Municipal Transmission, LLC.
Set for second readings are resolutions certifying and filing annual special assessments, authorizing the necessary annual tax levies as required and accepting state funds for infrastructure projects in 2022.
An ordinance approving current replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances is scheduled for a third reading.
