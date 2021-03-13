• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing contracts with several jurisdictions for fire and EMS service, an ordinance supplementing the city's 2021 budget and a resolution allowing the city manager to apply for funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Oakwood Avenue and American Road project.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance renewing a certain agricultural district in the city, while an ordinance accepting the annexation of 3.038 acres is scheduled for a third reading.

