• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing contracts with several jurisdictions for fire and EMS service, an ordinance supplementing the city's 2021 budget and a resolution allowing the city manager to apply for funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Oakwood Avenue and American Road project.
Set for a second reading is an ordinance renewing a certain agricultural district in the city, while an ordinance accepting the annexation of 3.038 acres is scheduled for a third reading.
