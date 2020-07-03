• Henry County

Napoleon council:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance authorizing the finance director to make appropriation line transfers, an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation measure and a resolution authorizing a contract with Astro Pools for construction of a new pool on Glenwood Avenue.

Set for third readings are an ordinance amending certain sections of the city's water and sewer rules, and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a Department of Homeland Security grant agreement.

