• Henry County
Napoleon council:
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance authorizing the finance director to make appropriation line transfers, an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation measure and a resolution authorizing a contract with Astro Pools for construction of a new pool on Glenwood Avenue.
Set for third readings are an ordinance amending certain sections of the city's water and sewer rules, and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a Department of Homeland Security grant agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.