• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance amending ordinance 067-20 regarding compensation of the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff.

Set for third and final readings are separate ordinances increasing water and sewer rates from 2021-24, an ordinance amending chapter 925 of the city's codified ordinances concerning the placement of containers and an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances.

Load comments