• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for a second reading is a resolution authorizing a contract with the Village of Florida to operate a water supply distribution system while a resolution authorizing an application for financial assistance on the Oakwood Avenue/American Road project is scheduled for a third reading.
