• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council has only one legislative item scheduled for its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for a third reading is a resolution authorizing a contract with the Village of Florida to operate a water supply distribution system.
Council also plans to hold a special session at 6 p.m. Monday to meet with Henry County commissioners to discuss three topics: American Road, a county fairgrounds economic development project and potential structuring of future economic development deals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.