Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council has only one legislative item scheduled for its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a third reading is a resolution authorizing a contract with the Village of Florida to operate a water supply distribution system.

Council also plans to hold a special session at 6 p.m. Monday to meet with Henry County commissioners to discuss three topics: American Road, a county fairgrounds economic development project and potential structuring of future economic development deals.

