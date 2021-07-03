• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance approving 2021 replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances, a resolution authorizing the 2021 street striping project, an ordinance amending the 2021 budget, an ordinance allowing appropriation transfers and a resolution authorizing certain fund balance transfers.

Set for a third and final reading is a resolution adopting the city's 2022 tax budget.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments