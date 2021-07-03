• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance approving 2021 replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances, a resolution authorizing the 2021 street striping project, an ordinance amending the 2021 budget, an ordinance allowing appropriation transfers and a resolution authorizing certain fund balance transfers.
Set for a third and final reading is a resolution adopting the city's 2022 tax budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.