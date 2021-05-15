• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances establishing a fund for the receipt of American Rescue Plan money and allowing for the sale and issuance of $1.1 million in bonds to rebuild American Road and Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 24).
Council also is scheduled to receive a presentation from the Henry County Ag Improvement Association.
