• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances establishing a fund for the receipt of American Rescue Plan money and allowing for the sale and issuance of $1.1 million in bonds to rebuild American Road and Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 24).

Council also is scheduled to receive a presentation from the Henry County Ag Improvement Association.

