• Henry County

Napoleon council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are resolutions approving changes to employee health insurance premiums, authorizing a community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics and allowing the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for an upgrade of wash water basin controls.

Set for third readings are an ordinance authorizing an economic development agreement with Keller Logistics concerning construction of a speculation building and a resolution allowing the purchase of 12.91 acres of land.

