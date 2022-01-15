• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider eight legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Set for first readings are an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation for 2021, an ordinance authorizing the finance director to make appropriation transfers, a resolution allowing the finance director to transfer certain fund balances and a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the housing revolving loan fund administration agreement with the state.

Scheduled for second readings are separate ordinances allowing for pay increases for the law director and city manager.

Set for third readings are a resolution authorizing the purchase of 3.3 acres of land and an ordinance amending city ordinances concerning the composition of the fire department.

