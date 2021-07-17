• Henry County

Napoleon council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are resolutions authorizing the certification of annual special assessments, accepting amounts and rates determined by the budget commission, and authorizing application for state funds.

An ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances is set for a second reading.

