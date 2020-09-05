• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a second reading is a resolution amending resolution 081-19 concerning the city's yearly reoccurring cost legislation.

Set for third readings are resolutions that would approve a $50 surcharge to city employee health premiums, accept the annual amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and allow the city manager to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds.

