• Henry County

Napoleon council:

Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for second readings are an ordinance amending certain sections of the city's water and sewer rules, and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a Department of Homeland Security grant agreement.

Scheduled for a third reading is a resolution adopting the 2021 tax budget.

