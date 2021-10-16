Napoleon council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.: first readings of two ordinances supplementing the 2021 city budget and allowing the finance director to make appropriation transfers; second readings of an ordinance amending chapter 913 of the city code concerning sidewalk construction and repair, and an ordinance amending certain city traffic schedules; third readings are resolutions approving changes to employee health insurance premiums, authorizing a community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics and allowing the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for an upgrade of wash water basin controls.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments