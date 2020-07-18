• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances supplementing the annual appropriation measure and approving current June 2020 replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances.
Set for a second reading is a resolution authorizing a contract with Astro Pools for construction of a new pool on Glenwood Avenue.
