Napoleon City Council will consider 13 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are resolutions allowing an agreement with the Regional Income Tax Agency for tax collections and authorizing a real estate purchase agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County, the Napoleon City Schools Board of Education and Carol Morley Beck.

Set for second readings:

• a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.

• an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission.

• a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses.

• a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022.

• an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022.

• an ordinance establishing the 2022 appropriation measure (budget) for the city.

• a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022.

• an ordinance amending the allocation of funds in Secs. 193.11 and 194.013 of the city code.

• a resolution allowing a contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022.

• an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor council and various departments in 2022.

Council also will consider the third reading of a resolution extending provisions contained in ordinance number 021-18 concerning the temporary elimination of certain residential building permit fees.

