• Henry County

Napoleon council:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a third reading is a resolution authorizing the city's participation in the NPPGov cooperative purchasing program and the expenditure of funds in excess of $25,000.

Set for second readings are ordinances amending the city's codified ordinances concerning composition of the fire/rescue department and adopting the Henry County Solid Waste District's solid waste management plan.

First readings are scheduled for resolutions authorizing the city manager to accept a safety intervention grant and allowing the city to remain in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium.

Load comments