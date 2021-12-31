• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are separate ordinances allowing for pay increases for the law director and city manager.

Set for second readings are a resolution authorizing the purchase of 3.3 acres of land and an ordinance amending city ordinances concerning the composition of the fire department while a resolution allowing an agreement with the Regional Income Tax Agency for income tax collection is set for a third reading.

