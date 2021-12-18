• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider 13 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are a resolution allowing the acquisition of 3.3 acres of land (Loose Field) and amending the city's codified ordinances concerning composition and control of the city fire/rescue department.

Set for a second reading is a resolution allowing an agreement with the Regional Income Tax Agency for tax collections.

Set for third and final readings:

• a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.

• an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission.

• a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses.

• a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022.

• an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022.

• an ordinance establishing the 2022 appropriation measure (budget) for the city.

• a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022.

• an ordinance amending the allocation of funds in Secs. 193.11 and 194.013 of the city code.

• a resolution allowing a contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022.

• an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor council and various departments in 2022.

