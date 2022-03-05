• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances while an ordinance concerning "parking time limits" on certain streets and a resolution authorizing participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation's cooperative purchasing program are set for third readings.

