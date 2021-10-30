• Henry County
Napoleon council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.: first readings of resolutions authorizing the expenditure of more than $25,000 on the Ritter Park area path project, allowing a contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control and continuing the temporary reduction/elimination of certain residential building permit fees; and third readings of ordinances amending ordinance chapter 913 of the city's codified ordinances concerning curb and sidewalk repairs, and amending the city's traffic schedules concerning stop signs at Westmoreland Avenue and Bales Road.
