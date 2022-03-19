Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing contracts with the townships of Napoleon, Harrison and Freedom; the Village of Florida; and the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire service and/or emergency medical service commencing April 1, and an ordinance amending ordinance Sec. 955.09(t) concerning golf simulator fees.
An ordinance approving replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinance is scheduled for a third reading.
