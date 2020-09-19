• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a first reading is a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Bauer to represent the city as members of the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County's board of directors.

Set for a third reading is a resolution amending resolution 081-19 concerning the city's yearly reoccurring cost legislation.

