• Henry County
Napoleon council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Council will hold its 2022 reorganizational matters, consider approval of plans and specifications for the Ritter Park path project and appoint fellow members to boards for the volunteer firefighters' dependents fund and the volunteer peace officers' dependents fund.
