• Henry County
Council agenda:
Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance amending chapter 913 of the city code concerning sidewalk construction and repair, a resolution allowing the expenditure of funds for the VanHyning pump state replacement project and an ordinance amending certain city traffic schedules.
Set for second readings are resolutions approving changes to employee health insurance premiums, authorizing a community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics and allowing the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for an upgrade of wash water basin controls.
Scheduled for a potential reconsideration is the third reading of a resolution allowing the purchase of 12.91 acres of land.
