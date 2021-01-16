• Henry County

Council agenda:

Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for second readings are separate ordinances increasing water and sewer rates from 2021-24, an ordinance amending chapter 925 of the city's codified ordinances concerning the placement of containers and an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances.

Set for three readings are three ordinances making one-time payments to the law director, city manager and finance director in lieu of 2021 raises.

Load comments