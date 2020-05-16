• Henry County

Napoleon council:

Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for a first reading is a resolution adopting the 2021 tax budget, while a resolution authorizing the city to remain in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium is set for a second reading.

Ordinances amending section 143.01 of the city's codified ordinances and adopting the solid waste management plan for the Henry County Solid Waste Management District are scheduled for third readings.

Council's parks and recreation committee also will hold a joint meeting with the city the parks and recreation board at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the July 4 fireworks as well as parks and recreation operations and policies concerning COVID-19.

