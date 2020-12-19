NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council will consider 18 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are three ordinances making one-time payments to the law director, city manager and finance director in lieu of 2021 raises; an ordinance supplementing the 2020 budget; an ordinance authorizing line item transfers; a resolution authorizing the transfer of certain fund balances; and a resolution authorizing a supplemental agreement with Ekoton USA Corporation without public bidding.

Set for second readings are a resolution extending provisions reducing or eliminating residential building permit fees, an ordinance providing for the sale and issuance of bonds total $2.5 million, an ordinance providing for the sale and issuance of bonds total $3.95 million and an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan.

Scheduled for third readings are a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and authorizing a department director to take bids on certain projects and purchases, a resolution authorizing expenditure of funds in excess of $25,000, an ordinance approving the 2021 budget, a resolution authorizing the transfer of certain fund balances, an ordinance amending the allocation of funds as found in sections 193.11 and 194.013 of the city’s codified ordinances, a resolution authorizing a contribution to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County and an ordinance apportioning tax receipts between general expenditures and capital projects.

