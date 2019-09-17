NAPOLEON — During its meeting on Monday, the Napoleon City Council voted down an ordinance on one city hot-button topic, while accepting the resignation of a long-time council member.
Councilman Travis Sheaffer submitted his resignation to council on Monday after spending nearly 26 years serving the city as a councilman.
Sheaffer, who is a professor at Bowling Green State University, explained in his resignation letter that he is currently working on his doctoral thesis and feels that he will no longer be able to put in the time and effort needed to successfully serve the city of Napoleon.
Sheaffer’s resignation will be effective on Oct. 31.
According to city charter, since Sheaffer was elected as an independent to his council seat, council is allowed to make a direct appointment for the vacancy. Officials will have 30 days from the effective date of resignation to appoint a new member.
In other action on Monday, council voted down (4-2) legislation that would limit feeding of the city’s stray dogs and cats.
The issue of stray cats, largely in the Park and Garden streets area, was brought to council several months ago and has been a discussion item at both council meetings and committee meetings.
After lengthy discussions and input from organizations like the humane society, city officials opted against approving legislation and instead have agreed to take a different course of action.
“We researched it all quite a bit,” explained city manager Joel Mazur. “Most cities don’t have legislation like this and the ones that do, don’t really address the real problem, which is spaying and neutering.”
Officials noted that passage of the legislation might lead to added expenditures later, forcing officials to look for another alternative to solve the problem.
Instead, officials are looking at educating the public about how to best deal with the city’s strays.
“At this point, we’re planning on putting together ways to help educate (residents),” added Mazur. “What we’re doing is not a do-nothing alternative. We’re going to help educate the public. We’re looking to work with humane society and Humane Ohio to help educate about why overfeeding the stray cat population can be detrimental. We’re also going to try to help with spay and neuter programs.”
In other business, council:
• passed (5-1) the first reading of a golf cart ordinance, that would allow licensed slow-moving vehicles.
• passed legislation on a community reinvestment area agreement between the city of Napoleon and American Road Holdings LLC., dba Paul Martin & Sons, within Napoleon CRA 7. Martin & Sons is looking at creating an 11,000-square-foot facility for sales and commercial office space on American Road. Officials noted that Martin & Sons currently operates out of Grelton and the new facility will bring nine full-time and three part-time jobs to the city.
• swore in new patrolman Daniel Silette.
• authorized the expenditure of funds of over $25,000 for the purpose of purchasing a 2019 Terex vehicle for the city’s electric department.
• acknowledged the 100-year anniversary of the American Legion.
• accepted a grant for Oakwood Avenue improvements.
• recommended that Oct. 31 be trick-or-treat night in the city.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
• held a third and final reading and approved an ordinance for the ODOT bridge inspection program renewal.
