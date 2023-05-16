NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council approved administrative matters concerning an ice cream shop’s planned move and a possible insurance program for property owners related to waterline laterals.
Council also took action on two ordinances and two resolutions (see below).
A motion approved by council Monday allows the city’s participation in a National League of Cities service line warranty program. This would provide homeowners with an insurance policy for their waterline laterals that connect to the city’s water system.
City Manager said this program would be on a “completely volunteer” basis with homeowners having no obligation to purchase such insurance. This would come at no cost to the city, he said.
The city’s logo could be used in marketing materials, Small explained, allowing the municipality to collect up to $1 per month each time a resident signs a contract to enroll in the program.
Council President Joe Bialorucki called the proposal a “great idea,” but asked if officials were familiar with any other cities that have allowed the program. Small said he had not, but would look into matters to determine if there are “any red flags.”
On another front, council passed a motion approving a conditional use permit for Mya’s Sweet Treats to “operate a restaurant full service” on Oakwood Avenue.
Located at 130 E. Clinton St. in downtown Napoleon, the business plans to move to 2525 Oakwood Ave., on the city’s north environs, north of U.S. 24/6.
The business owners, Angela and Victor Gaucin, were granted a conditional use permit by the city’s planning commission in April.
Also Monday, council approved a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation renewing the Napoleon Outdoor Refreshment Area. This area allows the restricted consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain public spaces.
Council discussed the possibility of increasing the limitation from one cup to two. The matter will be discussed further when the legislation appears on June 5.
In other business, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances. These reflect recent changes to state and local laws.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for a used utility truck for the electric department. The legislation will return for a third reading at council’s June 5 meeting.
• passed an emergency resolution designating Councilman Ross Durham as the city’s representative on the Ohio Municipal Electric Association’s governing board. He replaces former Council Member Lori Siclair who recently was selected to fill a vacant Henry County commissioner position. The resolution’s emergency clause means it would become law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance concerning improvements within the Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District at the former Walmart property on Oakwood Avenue which will be redeveloped by the firm Thermaduct. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s June 5 session.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation, if necessary, to increase electrical pole attachment fees under the city’s electrical service rules. Those within one-foot space would go from $7.50 to $11.70 and those greater than one foot would increase from $12 to $18.71 with a $25 unauthorized attachment penalty.
• passed a motion approving the city’s electric utility cost adjustment factor for May.
• approved a motion accepting Falor Farm Center Inc.’s donation of a 1,000 gallon tank to the Napoleon Fire Department.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation allowing bids for the Palmer Ditch wastewater pump station upgrade. The city’s budgeted amount is $116,000.
• approved a motion allowing a change order on the city’s wastewater plant improvement project due to the higher cost of piping. This will increase the project cost by $99,925.33. City Engineer Chad Lulfs said work on the $14 million project may continue for another six months.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel suggest that council take a look at a new electric rate study. He also encouraged the finance and budget committee to review lodging taxes for bed and breakfast operations.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.
