NAPOLEON — Two legislative matters concerning Napoleon’s roundabout project at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108 (Scott Street) were approved by city council Monday night.
Those were two of the seven legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting.
One resolution was a final piece of legislation requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) participation in the construction of the roundabout at Scott Street and the westbound on/off ramps for U.S. 24.
The ordinance was approved Monday after a first reading following the suspension of procedural rules that would have required two other readings.
The other resolution approved Monday allows for the city’s financial contribution to the project, estimated at $179,653.
“It could go up or down as the project comes to a conclusion,” said City Manager Andy Small.
After council’s agenda, Small recognized Greg Kuhlman, superintendent of Napoleon’s electric utility department, and his team for their response in the wake of damaging storms that came through Friday night and early Saturday morning.
“Greg and his team did a great job,” said Small.
He also noted that not only did city employees address local issues, but a Napoleon team was sent to Wapakoneta where tornado damage occurred.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for new roofs at the city’s wastewater treatment plant buildings. The legislation will return for a third and final reading at council’s April 17 meeting.
• passed the second reading of an emergency resolution approving a petition for special assessments for special energy improvement projects. The legislation is needed to assist a Perrysburg company (Thermaduct) with plans to rehab the former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue as a distribution and warehousing location. The resolution is scheduled for a third and final reading at council’s April 17 meeting.
• approved an ordinance and two resolutions supplementing the city’s annual appropriations measure, and allowing the finance director to transfer fund balances and make appropriation transfers. All three were passed with a suspension of procedural rules and an emergency clause, allowing them to take effect immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed three motions instructing the law director to draw up separate legislation on replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances, a salt participation contract with ODOT and ODOT’s plans to pave Ohio 110.
• approved a motion authorizing community reinvestment area agreements as recommended by the city’s housing council and the tax incentive review committee.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel comment on a tour he and Small took of six Napoleon organized by Henry County CIC Director Jennifer Arps. He said he appreciated “all the hospitality throughout the day.”
• learned from Maassel that outgoing Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires would like to donate flags for Napoleon’s Oberhaus Park.
